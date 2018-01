Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* THE MOSAIC COMPANY ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGE

* MOSAIC CO - RICH MACK WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* MOSAIC CO - CFO MACK WILL LEAVE COMPANY IN MAY OF 2018

* MOSAIC CO - ANTHONY BRAUSEN WILL SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT - FINANCE AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY