BRIEF-Mosaic expects lower production in Sept due to Hurricane Irma

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* Mosaic Co - ‍ Due to Hurricane Irma, company expects approximately 250,000 to 350,000 tonnes of lower production in month of September​

* Mosaic - ‍Together with damage to Mosaic's Bartow warehouse, Hurricane Irma could result in loss of up to 400,000 tonnes of finished phosphate product​