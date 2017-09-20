FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mosaic expects lower production in Sept due to Hurricane Irma
September 20, 2017 / 9:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mosaic expects lower production in Sept due to Hurricane Irma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic company business update

* Mosaic Co - ‍ Due to Hurricane Irma, company expects approximately 250,000 to 350,000 tonnes of lower production in month of September​

* Mosaic Co - Co avoided significant damages from Hurricane Irma ; expects about 250,000 to 350,000 tonnes of lower production in month of September

* Mosaic - ‍Together with damage to Mosaic’s Bartow warehouse, Hurricane Irma could result in loss of up to 400,000 tonnes of finished phosphate product​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

