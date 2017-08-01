FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Mosaic Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Mosaic Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion

3 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic Company reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mosaic Co - net sales in Phosphates segment were $975 million for Q2, essentially flat with $976 million last year

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for Phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.2 to 2.5 million tonnes for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - Q2 average dap selling price, fob plant, was $336 per tonne, compared to $343 per tonne a year ago

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for Potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.2 million tonnes for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - "chinese exports in first half of 2017 have been higher than we originally estimated"

* Mosaic Co - Phosphates segment total sales volumes were 2.6 million tonnes, up from 2.4 million tonnes last year

* Mosaic Co - "mosaic generated improving results during q2 as global demand for potash and phosphates remained strong"

* Mosaic Co - net sales in Potash segment totaled $468 million for Q2, up from $457 million last year

* Mosaic Co - ‍realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $310 to $330 per tonne for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - "we continue to expect china to export fewer tonnes of phosphates this year compared to last year"

* Mosaic Co - ‍realized mop price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $165 to $180 per tonne for Q3​

* Mosaic Co - ‍total sales volumes for International distribution segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for Q3 of 2017​

* Mosaic Co - sees FY capital expenditures in range of $800 to $850 million down from a range of $800 to $900 million

* Mosaic Co - sees FY Potash sales volumes in range of 8.1 to 8.6 million tonnes, narrowed from 8.0 to 8.75 million tonnes

* Mosaic Co - continue to expect china to export fewer tonnes of Phosphates in 2017 compared to last year

* Mosaic Co - sees FY Phosphates sales volumes in range of 9.5 to 10 million tonnes, narrowed from 9.5 to 10.25 million tonnes

* Mosaic Co - "‍global demand for potash and phosphates remained strong​" in quarter

* Q2 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mosaic Co - ‍"we are seeing positive developments in phosphates industry following a challenging 2016​"

* Mosaic Co - ‍Chinese Phosphate exports in first half of 2017 have been higher than co originally estimated​

* Mosaic Co - Ammonia costs for quarter were negatively impacted by previously announced Faustina Ammonia production outage

* Mosaic-Post Vale Fertilizantes acquisition close, intend to prioritize excess cash flow on paying down debt to return to co's targeted leverage ratios

* Mosaic Co - ‍"china phosphate industry restructuring remains key to our near term outlook​"

* Q2 revenue view $1.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.