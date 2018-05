May 14 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* MOSAIC TO MOVE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLORIDA

* MOSAIC - DETAILS OF MOVE, INCLUDING TIMING, EXACT LOCATION OF CORPORATE OFFICE AND NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES TO BE RELOCATED, REMAIN UNDER CONSIDERATION

* MOSAIC CO - MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA