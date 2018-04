April 3 (Reuters) - MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB-RTS PAO :

* IN MARCH TOTAL TRADING VOLUME WAS RUB 71.2 TRLN

* TOTAL TRADING VOLUME IN MARCH 2017 WAS RUB 85.3 TRLN Source text: bit.ly/2IrQlgp, bit.ly/2GPFAqZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)