Aug 9 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE

* Q2 NET PROFIT RUB 5.29 BILLION, DOWN 17.3% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 REVENUE RUB 9.82 BILLION, DOWN 9.1% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q2 FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME RUB 5.08 BILLION, UP 4.2% VERSUS YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)