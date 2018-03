March 2 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* BOARD RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND OF RUB 5.47 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF RUB 2.49 PER SHARE ALREADY PAID IN 2017, TOTAL RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND FOR 2017 AMOUNTS TO RUB 7.96 PER SHARE

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AMOUNTS TO 89% OF THE COMPANY'S IFRS NET PROFIT FOR 2017