BRIEF-Moss Bros Expects To Deliver Profit At Level Materially Lower Than Current Market Expectations For Year Ending Jan 26, 2019

March 21 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc:

* FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 26 2019, EXPECTS TO DELIVER PROFIT AT LEVEL MATERIALLY LOWER THAN CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY CHANGE TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EXPECTATIONS FOR THE RESULTS FOR THE 52-WEEK PERIOD ENDING 27 JANUARY 2018

* NOW ANTICIPATES LOWER FULL YEAR SALES

* AS CONSEQUENCE OF THIS REVISED VIEW ON FY18/19 RESULTS, BOARD HAS REVIEWED ITS APPROACH TO DIVIDEND

* DECIDED TO MODIFY EXISTING DIVIDEND POLICY TO ENSURE THAT WE ARE ABLE TO FULLY COVER FUTURE DIVIDENDS WITH PROFITS IN FY20/21 AND ONWARDS

* BOARD WILL BE RECOMMENDING A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.97P, MEANING A TOTAL FY DIVIDEND OF 4P PER SHARE FOR FY17/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)