BRIEF-Moss Bros Group Says FY Pretax Profit From Cont Ops Of 6.7 Mln Pounds

March 27 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc:​

* FY PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 6.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 7.1 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 4 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍E-COMMERCE SALES INCLUDING VAT UP 13.5% (2016/17: UP 15.7%) NOW 12% OF TOTAL SALES

* FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE RETAIL SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE UP 2.9% ​

* FY ‍TOTAL GROUP REVENUE, EXCLUDING VAT, WAS UP 3.0% ON PREVIOUS YEAR TO £131.8M​

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX DELIVERED OF £6.7M, -6.1% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR​

* FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE HIRE SALES DOWN -6.2% (2016/17: UP 1.5%)​

* FY ‍GROSS MARGIN -1.5% LOWER AT 59.8%, DUE LARGELY TO IMPACT OF WEAKER POUND​

* FY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE* RETAIL SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE UP 2.9%​

* ‍EARLY RESPONSES TO SPRING/SUMMER 2018 RANGES ACROSS RETAIL HAVE BEEN POSITIVE

* ‍TRADING PERFORMANCE IN RECENT WEEKS HAS SUFFERED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM STOCK SHORTAGES CAUSED BY CONSOLIDATION OF KEY SUPPLIERS​

* ‍ANTICIPATE THAT THESE ISSUES WILL BE RESOLVED BY LATE SPRING 2018​

* ‍E-COMMERCE SALES, INCLUDING VAT, IN FIRST 8 WEEKS OF YEAR ARE UP 4.0%, ALSO SUBSTANTIALLY IMPACTED BY AVAILABILITY​

* ‍RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE, INCLUDING VAT, IN FIRST 8 WEEKS OF NEW FINANCIAL YEAR ARE DOWN -6.7%​

* FOR SPRING/SUMMER 2018 STOCK HAS NOW STARTED TO BUILD CO SEEING BETTER SELL THROUGH RATES COME THROUGH​

* FY ‍GROUP LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES OF £137.3M, INCLUDING VAT, UP 1.6% (2016/17: UP 5.3%)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)