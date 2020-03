March 25 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group PLC:

* GROUP HAS TAKEN DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL ITS STORES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* OVER LAST WEEK WE HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN FOOTFALL ACROSS OUR RETAIL OUTLETS AND IN ORDERS IN OUR HIRE BUSINESS

* "IS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE PRECISE QUANTUM AT THIS STAGE" FROM IMPACT OF COVID-19