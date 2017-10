BRIEF-Moss Bros says trading performance continues in line with expectations

Sept 28 (Reuters) - MOSS BROS GROUP PLC:

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4.2 MILLION STG

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 4.3 PERCENT TO 66.6 MILLION STG

* INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6.3 PERCENT TO 2.03 PENCEPER SHARE

* H1 LIKE FOR LIKE* HIRE SALES, WHICH REPRESENT 12.8% OF TOTAL SALES IN HALF ON A CASH TAKEN BASIS WERE -8.4% DOWN.

* E-COMMERCE RETAIL SALES FOR FIRST HALF GREW 14.5% ON PRIOR YEAR AND NOW REPRESENT 11.2% OF TOTAL SALES.

* H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE* RETAIL SALES, INCLUDING E-COMMERCE WERE UP 5.1%

* H1 RETAIL GROSS MARGIN WAS UP 0.1%

* RETAIL LIKE-FOR-LIKE* SALES, INCLUDING VAT, IN FIRST 8 WEEKS TO 23 SEPTEMBER 2017 ARE UP 3.5%

* HIRE LIKE FOR LIKE*, REPORTED ON A ‘CASH TAKEN’ BASIS, IS -4.7% DOWN IN FIRST 8 WEEKS OF SECOND HALF

* EARLY RESPONSES TO AUTUMN/WINTER 2017 RANGE ACROSS RETAIL ARE POSITIVE

* “TRADING PERFORMANCE CONTINUES IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS”

* "REMAIN ACUTELY AWARE THAT MARKET CONDITIONS REMAIN TOUGH"