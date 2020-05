May 1 (Reuters) -

* ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS SAYS VAST MAJORITY OF BUSINESS INTERRUPTION POLICIES DO NOT COVER PANDEMICS

* ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS SAYS UK GOVERNMENT HAS CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT SEEK TO RETROSPECTIVELY AMEND CONTRACTS

* ASSOCIATION OF BRITISH INSURERS SAYS SUPPORTS PROCESS PROVIDING CLARITY FOR “MINORITY OF CUSTOMERS” DISPUTING COVER