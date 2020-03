BRIEF-Mostostal Plock At Present Sees No Bigger Issues With Contracts' Realization Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 20 (Reuters) - Mostostal Plock SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS AT PRESENT IN SHORT-TERM DOES NOT EXPECT BIGGER ISSUES WITH REALIZATION OF CONCLUDED CONTRACTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXECUTES ORDERS FOR COMPANIES OF STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE FOR STATE SAFETY, THUS DOES NOT EXPECT SUSPENSION OR SIGNIFICANT LIMITATION OF ACTIVITIES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DOES NOT SEE RISK FOR DISRUPTIONS IN DELIVERY CHAINS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON CO'S NET RESULT WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANT