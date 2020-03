BRIEF-Mostostal Warszawa Continues With Construction Works, But Sees Potential Delays Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

March 20 (Reuters) - Mostostal Warszawa SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CARRIES OUT WITH CONSTRUCTION WORKS, BUT SEES POTENTIAL RISK OF DELAYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DELAYS COULD BE CAUSED BY LACK OF CONTINUITY IN DELIVERY CHAINS AND DISRUPTIONS COMING FROM SUBCONTRACTORS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DELAYS AND POTENTIAL RISKS MAY HAVE IMPACT ON NUMBER OF ANNOUNCED AND SETTLED TENDERS IN AT LEAST H1 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DEALS AND POTENTIAL RISKS MAY HAVE IMPACT ON CO'S AND GROUP'S RESULTS AND FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC SITUATION