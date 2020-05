May 18 (Reuters) - Mostostal Warszawa SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 313.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 271.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 12.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 6.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY, FIN SITUATION AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS IN MEDIUM AND LONG TERM