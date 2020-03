March 18 (Reuters) - Mostostal Zabrze SA:

* ADOPTS STRATEGY FOR 2020-2022

* UNDER STRATEGY PLANS TO REACH FY NET PROFIT OF 20 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAYS DOES NOT SET TERM FOR REACHING SAID PROFIT DUE TO EPIDEMIC CAUSED GLOBAL RECESSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)