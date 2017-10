July 17 (Reuters) - MoSys Inc

* MoSys, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue $1.4 million versus $1.6 million

* MoSys Inc - During quarter, began to realize benefits of initial cost reduction initiatives, which we implemented early in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: