BRIEF-Mothercare reports first half loss, says UK transformation progressing ​
#Apparel & Accessories
November 23, 2017 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Mothercare reports first half loss, says UK transformation progressing ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* H1 sales fell 1.4 percent to 627.9 million stg

* Group adjusted loss before tax £(0.7)m (H1 FY16/17: £5.9m profit)

* Statutory Group loss before tax of £(16.8)m (H1 FY16/17 £(0.8)m net)

* ‍UK like-for-like sales +2.5% with online sales +5.3% and margins up 34bps​

* ‍On track with our transformation plans for our business​

* ‍International performance remains challenging, primarily driven by key Middle East market​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
