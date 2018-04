BRIEF-Mothercare Says Q4 Adjusted Profit In Line With Previous Guidance

April 12 (Reuters) - Mothercare PLC:

* Q4 OVERALL ADJUSTED GROUP PROFIT AND NET DEBT FOR FY18 IS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* LIKE FOR LIKE DECLINE CONTINUES TO BE IMPACTED BY CONTINUED CONSUMER TREND OF REDUCED STORE FOOTFALL

* LIKE FOR LIKE SALES DECLINE OF 2.8% IMPACTED BY REDUCED STORE CONSUMER FOOTFALL

* REMAIN IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH FINANCING PARTNERS WITH RESPECT TO FINANCING NEEDS FOR FY19 AND BEYOND

* INTERNATIONAL RETAIL SALES IN Q4 WERE DOWN OVERALL 3.7%, IMPACTED BY LOWER MARKET FOOTFALL AND TIMING OF PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITY IN RUSSIA.