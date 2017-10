Oct 4 (Reuters) - Motif Bio Plc

* POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE THREE STUDY

* ‍ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FOR ICLAPRIM IN REVIVE-2 PHASE 3 STUDY​

* ‍ICLAPRIM WAS WELL TOLERATED IN STUDY​

* ‍NDA SUBMISSION EXPECTED IN Q1 OF 2018​