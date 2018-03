March 20 (Reuters) - Motif Bio Plc:

* MOTIF BIO UPDATE ON NDA SUBMISSION FOR ICLAPRIM

* ‍CO HAS DECIDED THAT IN ORDER TO ENSURE A COMPLETE AND HIGH QUALITY SUBMISSION, IT WOULD BE PRUDENT TO TAKE ADDITIONAL TIME​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS THAT NDA WILL BE SUBMITTED TO FDA DURING Q2 OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)