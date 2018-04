April 3 (Reuters) - Motif Bio PLC:

* MOTIF BIO INITIATES NDA ROLLING SUBMISSION FOR ICLAPRIM AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* INITIATION OF A ROLLING SUBMISSION OF A NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) TO U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FOR ICLAPRIM

* NDA SUBMISSION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED DURING Q2 OF 2018.