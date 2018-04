April 10 (Reuters) - Motif Bio PLC:

* REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $44.8 MILLION FOR 2017 COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $40.3 MILLION IN 2016

* GROSS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $22.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* DEBT FINANCING OF $20 MILLION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED; $15 MILLION HAS BEEN DRAWN DOWN