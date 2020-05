May 4 (Reuters) - Motif Bio PLC:

* MOTIF BIO PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGES & CORPORATE UPDATE

* MOTIF BIO PLC - JONATHAN GOLD, COMPANY’S CURRENT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

* MOTIF BIO PLC - GRAHAM LUMSDEN, COMPANY’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (‘CEO’), WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CEO AND BECOME A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* MOTIF BIO PLC - BRUCE WILLIAMS CONTINUES IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN