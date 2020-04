BRIEF-Motif Bio Says No Transaction Pending For Sale Of Motif Inc's Assets

April 14 (Reuters) - Motif Bio PLC:

* MOTIF BIO PLC - STMNT RE SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* MOTIF BIO PLC - NO TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY PENDING FOR SALE OF MOTIF INC.’S ASSETS AND NO ASSURANCES CAN BE GIVEN THAT THERE WILL BE A TRANSACTION

* MOTIF BIO PLC - DIRECTORS REMAIN FOCUSED ON SOURCING AN APPROPRIATE REVERSE TAKEOVER CANDIDATE FOR MOTIF BIO

* MOTIF BIO - REQUIRED TO MAKE ACQUISITION WHICH CONSTITUTES REVERSE TAKEOVER UNDER, FAILING WHICH SHARES WOULD BE SUSPENDED FROM TRADING ON AIM

* MOTIF BIO - CASH BALANCE ABOUT £0.25 MILLION AS AT APRIL 14, WITH OUTSTANDING, EXPECTED NEAR TERM OBLIGATIONS CURRENTLY HAS WORKING CAPITAL INTO MAY