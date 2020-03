March 18 (Reuters) - Motif Bio PLC:

* NO TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY PENDING FOR SALE OF MOTIF INC.’S ASSETS

* COMPANY IS REQUIRED TO MAKE AN ACQUISITION WHICH CONSTITUTES A REVERSE TAKEOVER UNDER AIM RULES BY 28 JULY 2020

* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL INTO MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: