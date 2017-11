Nov 15 (Reuters) - Motif Bio Plc -

* Motif Bio secures up to US$20 million debt financing

* ‍Company has entered into an agreement for up to US$20 million in debt financing with Hercules Capital, Inc​

* ‍Co shall issue Hercules warrants to purchase up to 73,452 of its American Depository Shares at exercise price of US$9.53 per ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: