Nov 13 (Reuters) - MOTION DISPLAY SCANDINAVIA AB:

* MOTION DISPLAY AWARDED 14 MSEK RECORD ORDER

* ‍DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE BETWEEN DECEMBER 2017 AND MARCH 2018​

* MOST OF DELIVERIES TAKING PLACE IN Q1 OF 2018​