* WILL CONTINUE TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS TO PERPETUAL PREFERENCE SHAREHOLDERS IN NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS

* DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTIONS TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* WILL REVIEW INTENTION TO RESUME ORDINARY DIVIDENDS AT END OF 2020

* DO NOT ANTICIPATE RETURN TO PRE COVID-19 BUSINESS LEVELS FOR SOME TIME