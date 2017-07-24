FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America says amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Motorcar Parts of America says amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Motorcar Parts Of America Inc

* Motorcar Parts Of America - On July 18 amended revolving credit, term loan and security agreement by entering into fifth amendment to loan agreement

* Motorcar Parts Of America - Amendment amends definition of permitted acquisitions to lower minimum ebitda requirement for permitted acquisition targets

* Motorcar Parts Of America Inc - Fifth amendment, amends definition of permitted indebtedness to increase basket for capitalized lease obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2urnEfh] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.