April 23 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Australia:

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA - WILL EXPAND AND UPGRADE RADIO NETWORK SERVING VICTORIA POLICE, AMBULANCE VICTORIA AND METROPOLITAN FIRE BRIGADE

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA - PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MILLION)

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA - PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT CAN EXTEND FOR A FURTHER FIVE YEARS