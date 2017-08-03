FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.78
August 3, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Q2 earnings per share $0.78

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc

* Motorola Solutions reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.78

* Q2 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.46 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Motorola Solutions - sees ‍third-quarter 2017 revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent, expects q3 non-gaap earnings in range of $1.36 to $1.41 per share​

* Motorola Solutions - sees ‍full-year 2017 revenue growth of approximately 3 to 4 percent, sees 2017 non-gaap EPS now in range of $5.20 to $5.30​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.20, revenue view $6.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Motorola Solutions Inc- ‍company ended quarter with $8.5 billion of backlog, up $265 million from year-ago quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

