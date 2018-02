BRIEF-Motorola Solutions Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $3.56

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc:

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.0 BILLION

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 TO $0.88

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.50 TO $6.65

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $3.56

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PERCENT

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 7 PERCENT

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS - ENDED YEAR WITH RECORD BACKLOG OF $9.6 BILLION, UP $1.2 BILLION FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $2.10​

* ‍CHARGES RELATED TO TAX REFORM ACCOUNTED FOR $874 MILLION OF GAAP TAX EXPENSE FOR QUARTER​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.04, REVENUE VIEW $1.94 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80, REVENUE VIEW $1.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.96, REVENUE VIEW $6.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: