March 28 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc:

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ‍SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING​

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ‍SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED​ Source text: [bit.ly/2pQNbLA] Further company coverage: