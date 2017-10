Oct 6 (Reuters) - MOTORPOINT GROUP PLC:

* ‍GROUP EXPECTS TO REPORT HY REVENUE GROWTH OF OVER 18% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS GROUP TO REPORT HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR PERIOD OF CIRCA £10.5 MLN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)