BRIEF-Motorpoint Says Co Temporary Closing 13 Retail Sites Due To Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Motorpoint Group PLC:

* COVID-19: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RETAIL SITES

* TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS 13 RETAIL SITES IN LIGHT OF CONSTANTLY EVOLVING COVID-19 SITUATION

* TRADING FOR 11 MONTHS TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS

* RECENT IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS HAVE HAD A MATERIAL IMPACT ON MARCH’S PERFORMANCE

* GROUP IS SUSPENDING ALL FORWARD GUIDANCE UNTIL CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING COVID-19 BECOME CLEARER.

* PAUSING PURCHASE OF EXTRA VEHICLE STOCK, TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING SHARE BUYBACK AND POSTPONING ALL DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE