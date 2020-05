BRIEF-Motus GI Holdings Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.23

May 14 (Reuters) - Motus GI Holdings Inc:

* MOTUS GI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.22 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WILL REDUCE ITS QUARTERLY CASH BURN BY ABOUT 50%, OR ABOUT $3 MILLION PER QUARTER, BEGINNING ON JULY 1, 2020

* MOTUS GI HOLDINGS - SEES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH SVB LIQUIDITY COVENANT INTO LATE Q4 2020

* SEES ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET ITS ANTICIPATED CASH REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: