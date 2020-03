BRIEF-Motus GI Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.21

March 30 (Reuters) - Motus GI Holdings Inc:

* MOTUS GI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.21 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION PLAN DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED MARKET CONDITIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MOTUS GI - COST REDUCTION PROGRAM WILL INCLUDE MATERIAL HEADCOUNT AND NON-LABOR RELATED EXPENSE REDUCTIONS IN BOTH ITS ISRAEL AND U.S. OPERATIONS

* MOTUS GI - STRATEGIC REDUCTION IN DEPARTMENTAL, PROJECT-RELATED SPENDING TO MATERIALLY REDUCE 2020 INTERNALLY FORECASTED CASH EXPENSE BY ABOUT 50%