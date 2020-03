BRIEF-Motus Says To Date Virus Has Not Impacted Revenue Materially

March 20 (Reuters) - Motus Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: MONTH - VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT RELATING TO THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 (“VIRUS”) PANDEMIC ON THE BUSINESS

* MOTUS HOLDINGS LTD - TO DATE, VIRUS HAS NOT IMPACTED MOTUS’ REVENUE MATERIALLY

* MOTUS HOLDINGS LTD - APPROPRIATE CONTINGENCY PLANS HAVE BEEN DEVELOPED AND DEPLOYED IN DIVISIONS

* MOTUS HOLDINGS LTD - CURRENTLY IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY FUTURE IMPACT VIRUS WILL HAVE ON BUSINESS