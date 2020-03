March 18 (Reuters) - Moulinvest SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MOULINVEST ADOPTS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES IN THE FACE OF THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COGENERATION ACTIVITY WILL BE MAINTAINED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AS WELL AS MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS AND CONFIGURATION OF NEW PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT Source text : bit.ly/3a1ydIn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)