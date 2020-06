BRIEF-Moulinvest H1 EBITDA Up At 7 Million Euros

June 10 (Reuters) - Moulinvest SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER: € 32.6 M (+ 6.0%)

* H1 EBITDA EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE CRISIS PENALIZED PRODUCTION IN MARCH AND APRIL 2020 DESPITE A RELATIVELY RAPID RECOVERY

* H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 3.7 MILLION (+ 55.4%)

* OPERATING CASH FLOW OF EUR 3.5 MILLION IN H1, COMPARED WITH EUR 0.3 MILLION IN H1 2019

* ACTIVITY IS DOWN 20 TO 25% FROM MID-MARCH TO THE END OF APRIL

* HAS NOT, TO DATE, SOUGHT THE ASSISTANCE OF BANKING INSTITUTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE STATE-GUARANTEED LOAN SCHEME (PGE)

* AS OF FEBRUARY 29, NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF OVERDRAFT AMOUNTED TO 4.6 MLN EUROS AND FINANCIAL DEBT AMOUNTED TO 47.2 MLN EUROS