July 17 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp:

* Mount polley mine operations temporarily suspended

* Says ‍due to continuing forest fire situation, Cariboo regional district issued evacuation order for city of Williams Lake, surrounding areas​

* Says mine is not under any immediate threat from forest fires

* Says as result of evacuation order, increased restrictions on highway use in area, Mount Polley mine operations suspended on July 15