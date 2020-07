BRIEF-Mount Sinai Health System, Emergent Biosolutions, And Immunotek Bio Centers Collaborate To Develop Emergent's Covid-19 Hyperimmune Globulin Product Candidate With U.S. DoD

July 8 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc:

* MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM, EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS, AND IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS FORM COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP EMERGENT’S COVID-19 HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULIN (COVID-HIG) PRODUCT CANDIDATE WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FUNDING

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - IMMUNOTEK TO EXTEND OPERATING LICENSE, PROVIDE TRAINING TO MOUNT SINAI TO ESTABLISH ONSITE PLASMA COLLECTION

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC - COLLABORATION HAS FUNDING OF $34.6 MILLION FROM U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - WILL EVALUATE COVID-HIG IN A POST-EXPOSURE PROPHYLAXIS STUDY IN INDIVIDUALS AT HIGH RISK OF EXPOSURE TO COVID-19

* EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS - WILL SUPPORT IMMUNOTEK, MOUNT SINAI IN OTHER REGULATORY, COMPLIANCE EFFORTS RELATED TO PLASMA COLLECTION & SUPPLY