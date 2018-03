BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds Announces FY 2017 Results

March 26 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC - ‍FOR 2018, CASH COSTS OF PRODUCTION PER TONNE, NET OF CAPITALIZED STRIPPING, HAVE BEEN REVISED TO $76 FROM $77​

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC - FOR 2018, ‍SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES HAVE BEEN REVISED TO $54.6 MILLION FROM $46.6 MILLION​

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC - ‍OPERATIONAL PLAN FOR 2018 ANTICIPATES TOTAL ORE PROCESSING OF APPROXIMATELY 3,115,000 TONNES​