BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds Delays The Release Of Year End Results In Response To COVID-19

March 16 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS DELAYS THE RELEASE OF YEAR END RESULTS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC - AT PRESENT, VIRUS IS NOT IMPACTING OPERATIONS AT GAHCHO KUÉ MINE

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - ALSO DELAYING ITS QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BY ONE WEEK TO MARCH 24, 2020 AT 11:00 A.M. EDT

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE - COVID-19 PROGRESS, CONTAINMENT MEASURES FOR COVID-19 & ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF MEASURES WILL IMPACT CO'S BUSINESS OVER COMING WEEKS