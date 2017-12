BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds Prices $330 Mln Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc:

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS PRICES NEW US$330,000,000 SENIOR SECURED SECOND LIEN NOTES

* SAYS PRICING OF ITS OFFERING OF $330 MILLION SENIOR SECURED SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE DECEMBER 15, 2022

* SAYS COUPON OF NOTES WILL BE 8.000% PER YEAR FROM DATE OF ISSUANCE, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS

* SAYS ‍NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 97.992% OF AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* SAYS INTENDS TO ENTER INTO A US$50 MILLION FIRST LIEN REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A BANKING GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: