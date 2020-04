BRIEF-Mountain Province Diamonds Says Drawn Us$25 Mln From Revolving Credit Facility Amid Uncertainty Surrounding COVID-19 Pandemic

April 20 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 PRODUCTION AND SALE RESULTS AND PARTIAL DRAWDOWN OF CREDIT FACILITY

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - DRAWN US$25 MILLION FROM REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AMID UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - CO, JV PARTNER, DE BEERS CANADA ARE REVIEWING ALL CAPITAL, EXPLORATION EXPENSES

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - CO & JV PARTNER, DE BEERS CANADA WILL BE HALTING MOST LONG-TERM AND NONCORE PROJECTS DURING THIS TIME

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - 9.4 MILLION TOTAL TONNES MINED IN Q1, A 2% DECREASE ON COMPARABLE PERIOD

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - 1.03 MILLION ORE TONNES MINED IN Q1, A 70% INCREASE ON COMPARABLE PERIOD

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - 902,506 ORE TONNES TREATED IN Q1, A 4% INCREASE ON COMPARABLE PERIOD

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS - AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, FULL YEAR 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE WILL BE REVISED