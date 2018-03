March 16 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc :

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS SIGNS NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH DE BEERS REGARDING KENNADY DIAMONDS RESOURCES

* MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS-MOU CONTEMPLATES INCORPORATING PROPERTIES OWNED BY KENNADY DIAMONDS INC INTO GAHCHO KUÉ JOINT VENTURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: