#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 6:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc

* In Q2 , GK mine treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

* GK mine in q2 recovered about 1,614,000 carats on a 100% basis for an average grade of about 2.10 carats per tonne

* Gk mine diamond processing plant averaged 8,618 tonnes of kimberlite processed per day in q2

* Patrick evans has now resigned as a director of mountain province, following his departure in early june as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

