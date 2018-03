BRIEF-Movado Group Announces Q4 Loss Per Share Of $1.47

March 29 (Reuters) - Movado Group Inc:

* MOVADO GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2019 SALES $605 MILLION TO $615 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES $149.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $132.5 MILLION

* BOARD APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER SHARE

* DURING Q4, RECORDED $0.9 MILLION IN PRE-TAX EXPENSES WITH A RELATED TAX BENEFIT OF $0.2 MILLION, OR $0.03 PER DILUTED SHARE

* IN Q4 OF FISCAL 2018, COMPANY RECORDED A $45.0 MILLION PROVISIONAL TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT